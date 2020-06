Capitol Hill, Seattle, June 10

Filmed by Eloika Ann Cebu.

I filmed these videos yesterday, June 10th at Capitol Hill.

The media is saying there are “terrorists” there but in reality it’s just a big community getting together and helping each other out.

There were tents filled with snacks and wate, live band, a lot of music people watching movies.

It's so peaceful.

But Trump says we’re all bad apparently.