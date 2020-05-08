Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You'd Never Guess The World's Fastest Land Animal (Hint: It's Not Cheetah)
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:37s - Published
You'd Never Guess The World's Fastest Land Animal (Hint: It's Not Cheetah)

You'd Never Guess The World's Fastest Land Animal (Hint: It's Not Cheetah)

The cheetah is often celebrated as the fastest land animal on Earth, but when speed relative to size is considered, the title belongs to a mite that could easily be mistaken for a sesame seed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PINKDARKB0Y

fia // 66 @tokfinnen @hostilecombover @ChromeNormie the thing is, most demos take a route to get somewhere and do not or cann… https://t.co/DYdlUebh4X 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cheetahs Inspire Robot That's 3 Times Faster Than Others Like It [Video]

Cheetahs Inspire Robot That's 3 Times Faster Than Others Like It

The biomechanics of the fastest land animal in the world has led to a “galloping” soft robot that’s three times faster than any other of its kind.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published