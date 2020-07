Council of Dads S01E08 Dear Dad

Council of Dads 1x08 "Dear Dad" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo trailer - Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth and she takes matters into her own hands.

Oliver and Peter finally decide to adopt but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.

Sam does his best to support Robin and she finds herself falling for him despite the chaos in her life.

Kevin Daniels, David Walton and Sharon Leal guest star.

Starring: Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J.

August Richards