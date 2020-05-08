You'd Never Guess The World's Fastest Land Animal (Hint: It's Not Cheetah) Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 hours ago You'd Never Guess The World's Fastest Land Animal (Hint: It's Not Cheetah) The cheetah is often celebrated as the fastest land animal on Earth, but when speed relative to size is considered, the title belongs to a mite that could easily be mistaken for a sesame seed. 0

