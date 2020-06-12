A circular economy for salt that keeps rivers clean | Tina Arrowood

During the winter of 2018-2019, one million tons of salt were applied to icy roads in the state of Pennsylvania alone.

The salt from industrial uses like this often ends up in freshwater rivers, making their water undrinkable and contributing to a growing global crisis.

How can we better protect these precious natural resources?

Physical organic chemist Tina Arrowood shares a three-step plan to keep salt out of rivers -- and create a circular salt economy that turns industrial byproducts into valuable resources.