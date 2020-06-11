Trump Tulsa Rally Tickets Come With Disclaimer: Can't Sue If Catch Coronavirus
When supporters go online to register for tickets to the event, they will see a disclaimer acknowledging risk of exposure to coronavirus.
Pres. Trump’s Juneteenth Tulsa rally sparking outrage over racial significanceThe announcement of President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began has led to an outcry over the racial ties to the rally’s date and location.
Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On JuneteenthBusiness Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies.
The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus.
According to the NY Times..
Local reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visitLocal reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visit