Trump Tulsa Rally Tickets Come With Disclaimer: Can't Sue If Catch Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published
When supporters go online to register for tickets to the event, they will see a disclaimer acknowledging risk of exposure to coronavirus.

