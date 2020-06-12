bracelets for seniors

Two sisters in utica have come up with their own way to celebrate the class celebrate the class of 2020.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod has the story.

Nat sound rubber bands, beads, and a lot of love.

Alexah and abriella, two sisters in utica, are putting smiles on high school seniors faces.

Alexah redmond: so we're making bracelets that say seniors for all the seniors that didn't really get to do whatever they do during their senior year.

Just one word, seniors, to celebrate the class of 2020.

Over 100 of them across 9 local schools have received one from the sisters.

Alexah redmond: it's whatever your school colors are and it says senior and then the bracelet.

Even though they're in front of the camera, they know who to give the credit to.

Alexah redmond: she said we should make bracelets for the seniors because they don't really get to graduate this year and hopefully it will cheer them up a little bit.

Their mom kayla, posted on facebook garage sale that her daughters wanted to give something to the graduating class.

And one after one, the requests came in.

Seniors from whitesboro even donated kits to the sisters so that they can continue to make bracelets.

Alexah redmond: we deliver them we put them in the envelopes and we either mail them or deliver them to the houses.

The reactions from the seniors?

Just two words.

Alexah redmond: happy and thankful.

Just really thankful that we did this for them.

Reporting in utica i'm chelsea sherrod, newschannel2.

