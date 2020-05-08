Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns

Known as a familiar face in Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will resign from her position, according to Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ohio health director Amy Acton surprisingly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Dr. Amy Acton will become his chief health adviser, expressing how...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Kings Island, Cedar Point sue Ohio to reopen amusement parks

A number of the amusement parks sued the state of Ohio Thursday evening, claiming that the order...
bizjournals - Published

Dr. Amy Acton resigns as Ohio health director

Dr. Amy Acton, who drew nationwide acclaim but also vocal pushback from protestors and some...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars file lawsuit against ODH director Dr. Amy Acton [Video]

Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars file lawsuit against ODH director Dr. Amy Acton

Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars file lawsuit against ODH director Dr. Amy Acton

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:58Published
Lawsuit aims to lift ban on billiards and gaming activity [Video]

Lawsuit aims to lift ban on billiards and gaming activity

Doctor Amy Acton, Attorney General David Yost and the Ohio Department of Health are all named in another lawsuit filed by more than a dozen arcade and entertainment businesses.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020 March 10, 2020 [Video]

John Kosich's Democracy 2020 March 10, 2020

Ohio faces steep budget cuts in the wake of the pandemic, John Kosich looks at that plus efforts in Columbus to strip the state's health director of her powers and Ohio's soybean farmers uphill battle..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:44Published