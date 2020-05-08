Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns
Known as a familiar face in Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will resign from her position, according to Ohio Gov.
Mike DeWine.
