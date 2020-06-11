Man Surrenders After Police Say He Pointed Gun In Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident
Joseph Colonero has surrendered to police in Bolingbrook, after police said he was seen pointing a gun at a driver in a suspected road rage incident earlier this week.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Police Identify Man Wanted In Bolingbrook Road Rage IncidentPolice in Bolingbrook have issued a warrant for a man they said was seen pointing a gun at a driver in a suspected road rage incident earlier this week.
Police believe murder was road ragePolice are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old Redford man as road rage
New details released in fatal road rage incident in Jackson CountyAfter nearly three weeks since 30-year-old Brandon Box of Gulfport was killed in a road rage incident on I-10 in Jackson County, the community and his family are still seeking justice.