Man Surrenders After Police Say He Pointed Gun In Bolingbrook Road Rage Incident
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Joseph Colonero has surrendered to police in Bolingbrook, after police said he was seen pointing a gun at a driver in a suspected road rage incident earlier this week.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

