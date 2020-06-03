Hundreds turn out in Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest, caravan
More than 500 protested in the suburbs Thursday evening, attending the Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest as a car and bike caravan brought in hundreds of people.
