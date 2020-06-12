Global  

'Decent Americans are not racist or bigots' - Trump
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US President Donald Trump has warned against labeling "tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots" as anti-racism demonstrations continue.

Mr Trump was speaking at an event promoted as discussing "justice disparities" in Dallas, Texas.

