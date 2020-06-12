WMAR 2 News Weather at 11

|
Into tonight.
High pressurewill briefly build in Fridaythrough Friday night.
A frontwill move across our regionlate Saturday.
Cutoffuppe━level lows will approachthe area Saturday night andmay impact us into next weekbefore finally departing.Unsettled conditions arepossible during this time.Tonight A chance of showersand thunderstorms before 8pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 66.
Northwest windaround 6 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
FridaySunny, with a high near 86.North wind around 7 mph.Friday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 63.
Westwind around 5 mph becomingcalm after midnight.
SaturdayA slight chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near80.
North wind 3 to 6 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.
Saturday Night A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 61.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
SundayShowers likely.
Partly sunny,with a high near 76.
Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.
SundayNight Showers likely.
Mostlycloudy, with a low around 60.Chance of precipitation is60%.
Monday Showers likely.Partly sunny, with a high near76.
Chance of precipitation is60%.
Monday Night Showerslikely.
Partly cloudy, with alow around 60.
Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.
TuesdayA chance of showers.
Partlysunny, with a high near 79.Chance of precipitation is50%.
Tuesday Night A chance ofshowers.
Mostly cloudy, with alow around 63.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.Wednesday A chance of showers.Partly sunny, with a high near82.
Chance of precipitation is50%.
Wednesday Night A chanceof showers.
Partly cloudy,with a low around 66.
A chance of showers.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
