WMAR 2 News Weather at 11

Into tonight.

High pressurewill briefly build in Fridaythrough Friday night.

A frontwill move across our regionlate Saturday.

Cutoffuppe━level lows will approachthe area Saturday night andmay impact us into next weekbefore finally departing.Unsettled conditions arepossible during this time.Tonight A chance of showersand thunderstorms before 8pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 66.

Northwest windaround 6 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

FridaySunny, with a high near 86.North wind around 7 mph.Friday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 63.

Westwind around 5 mph becomingcalm after midnight.

SaturdayA slight chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near80.

North wind 3 to 6 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Saturday Night A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 61.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayShowers likely.

Partly sunny,with a high near 76.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

SundayNight Showers likely.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 60.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Monday Showers likely.Partly sunny, with a high near76.

Chance of precipitation is60%.

Monday Night Showerslikely.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

TuesdayA chance of showers.

Partlysunny, with a high near 79.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Tuesday Night A chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 63.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.Wednesday A chance of showers.Partly sunny, with a high near82.

Chance of precipitation is50%.

Wednesday Night A chanceof showers.

Partly cloudy,with a low around 66.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Thursday A chance of showers.Mostly sunny, with a high near86.WE CAN'T HONOR THE CL