Westside's Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes ESPN's Top 100

Be shortening the pre-season from four games to three when it adds a 17th game to the regular season in 2021 ... ok we all know how cold-blooded westside's kowacie reeves junior is on the basketball court i mean simple and plain he's that dude well espn has officially hopped on the wave ... the world wide leader recently expanded its top 100 player rankings for the class of 2021 and since kowacie's a bonafide baller he made that list, coming in at no.

70 overall the 6 foot 5 shooting guard committed to the university of florida in april ... he averaged over 21 points, 7 boards and 2.5 steals last season he was also named mr. middle georgia by hypesouth media and middle georgia co-player of the year by the macon telegraph that boy good kowacie talk to me, bro ... :01-:06 i feel like it's a blessing.

I mean, it just shows how much work that i've put in up to this point.

But i feel like it's also motivational because i do better.

I can do better, and i also think i'm showing