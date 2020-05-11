Franciscan Health Outpatient adds new equipment to help patients get back on their feet

Franciscan Health has new equipment to help patients get back on their feet quicker.

Learning how to walk again for is one of the hardest kinds of physical therapy a patient can do.

I talked with one patient who has been using the new equipment for a few weeks and he says the it has sped up his recovery process.

"i've come so far."

Ken blad has had two knee surgeries and suffers from drop foot which makes it hard for him to pull his foot up when he walks.

"i had a very difficult time walking at all when i came here and now i am getting to the point to where i can job a little."

(nats( before ken took physical therapy at franciscan health he was walking with a cane..

But thanks to his physical therapists..

And the new vector gait safety system..

He's been able to try new therpys he wasn't able to do before.

"i'm getting better and stronger each and everyday and i think that is primarly because of this therapy."

Michael doherty is one of ken's trainers (nats( ken is 6'5 and over 200 pounds..

The vector gait safety system has been a game changer for ken's progress.

"it's hard to prevent a fall with him if we are going to do something advance with the vector system we can put him in that as you can see in some of the clips he did fall but we can do that and know he is going to be safe and not harm himself and now we can push the envelope as you would say."

The technology is operated by the therapists phone of the computer..

They say it gives their patients more confidence to try harder exercises.

"i've noticed more fluidity of motion because they aren't doing something new."

And while ken isn't where he wants to be yet..

(nats( he has a goal of getting back out on the golf course.

"that's my goal and i am going to be able to do that i am going to do that this summer."

Previously the vector gait was only available for patients when they were in rehabilitation at the hospital now franciscan is able to continue that care for patients through out their physical therapy journey.

