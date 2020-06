Fox News Shows Old Footage Of Protests, Claims It Is Current Footage

The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have been incredibly peaceful this week.

But Fox News has stuck with visuals and segments focused on instances of rioting and looting.

Fox News is often running B-roll footage from prior weeks and protests, says Business Insider.

Some of the footage carried a timestamp to shows dates marked as early as May.

The continued focus on rioting and looting can be misleading.