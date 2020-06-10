The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment.

The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the latest BMW 3-Series Sedan.

But the design and blueprint for this latest generation adds another layer to the autonomous identity encapsulated in its standalone model name.

A rigorous commitment to optimising the car's proportions, aerodynamics, body stiffness and chassis mounting has resulted in extraordinarily sporty handling.Model-specific chassis technology plays a particularly important role in putting clear water between the new BMW 4-Series Coupé and the latest BMW 3-Series Sedan, and in giving it a significantly sharper character than its predecessor.

In this way, the latest model generation latches onto the advances made with the dynamic skillset of the latest 3-Series and extends that fresh potency even further into an intoxicating experience of performance at work.The new BMW 4-Series Coupé will be built at BMW Plant Dingolfing.

The BMW Group's largest German production facility is also the birthplace for the BMW 8-Series Coupé and siblings.

Other models rolling off the production line at Dingolfing include the BMW 5-Series, BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo and BMW 7-Series luxury sedan.

The worldwide launch of the new BMW 4-Series Coupé will get underway in October 2020.