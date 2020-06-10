Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 02:58s - Published
The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment.

The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the latest BMW 3-Series Sedan.

But the design and blueprint for this latest generation adds another layer to the autonomous identity encapsulated in its standalone model name.

A rigorous commitment to optimising the car's proportions, aerodynamics, body stiffness and chassis mounting has resulted in extraordinarily sporty handling.Model-specific chassis technology plays a particularly important role in putting clear water between the new BMW 4-Series Coupé and the latest BMW 3-Series Sedan, and in giving it a significantly sharper character than its predecessor.

In this way, the latest model generation latches onto the advances made with the dynamic skillset of the latest 3-Series and extends that fresh potency even further into an intoxicating experience of performance at work.The new BMW 4-Series Coupé will be built at BMW Plant Dingolfing.

The BMW Group's largest German production facility is also the birthplace for the BMW 8-Series Coupé and siblings.

Other models rolling off the production line at Dingolfing include the BMW 5-Series, BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo and BMW 7-Series luxury sedan.

The worldwide launch of the new BMW 4-Series Coupé will get underway in October 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

AxeCapitalLLC

Axe Capital WORLD PREMIERE OF THE ALL-NEW BMW 4 SERIES COUPÉ https://t.co/6bHZdeMF8l 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News [Video]

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News

Chris Evans who is famous for playing Steve Rogers or Captain America turns 39 on 13th June. His work in the Marvel film series established him as one of the highest paid actors in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published
The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red [Video]

The new Audi e-tron Sportback Interior Design in Catalunya red

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line. The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:20Published
The all-new BMW M440i xDrive Coupé Exterior Design [Video]

The all-new BMW M440i xDrive Coupé Exterior Design

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:04Published