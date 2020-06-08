Global  

Long Beach Mayor Slams OC's Loosening Of Face Covering Requirement
Long Beach Mayor Slams OC's Loosening Of Face Covering Requirement

While some are happy Orange County has changed its face covering policy from mandatory to highly recommended, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the move "completely irresponsible."

