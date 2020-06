Loved ones, fire department help El Dorado Hills woman celebrate her 100th birthday

DEPARTMENT ALL CAME TOGETHERTO PUT ON A CAR PARADE.

FOX 40PHOTOJOURNALIST MOST A DENVERL SHARES THE STORY WITH US.WANT ME LIKE FEEL LOVE TOCOURSE, I DON'T DO MUCH OF ITANYMORE BECAUSE YOU KNOW AHBUT I ENJOYED WHEN I DID ONEOF MY MOTHER HAD A ON LOT OFYEAH AND I HELPED HER BECAUSEI THINK THAT ONE NUMBER ONE.AND I'M GLAD THAT I COULD HELPHER.

I ENJOYED IT.OH MY GOODNESS LOOK ATI DIDN'T HAVE A CAR LOANAND THEN AND I I USED TO AND IENJOYED IN.

YEAH, IT WAS ALONG WALK.

BUT I WAS VERYTHANKFUL TO THE LORD I'MSTRONG AND YOU KNOW THAT'SHELD BACK AND TELL THEM THANKYOU.

HE SAYS AND SO I ENJOYEDALL THAT WALKING I THINK ITDID ME VERY GOOD.OH MY GOODNESS.HE WAS LIKE MY AND ALL THEPEOPLE OF COURSE YOU KNOW I'MA LOT OF PEOPLE IN EVERYBODYWAS NICE ME I REALLY ENJOYEDMY JOB FOR ALL OF THOSE FEARS.THANK YOU.

THEN ENJOYING AFAMILY IN AND FRIENDS ANDTHEM.

JUST IN TIME.

THEY LOVEYOU OFF.