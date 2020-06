A local man in Padang, Indonesia has taken to wearing a "Transformers" outfit in order to educate shoppers about the dangers of coronavirus.

In video filmed inside a supermarket on June 11, the man known only as Alex explains: "It's very sad that these conditions are all back in Indonesia, but I was moved to make people aware of the need to improve health procedures such as washing their hands, keeping their distance and wearing masks."