Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle mayor slams Trump's threat to send military
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Seattle mayor slams Trump's threat to send military

Seattle mayor slams Trump's threat to send military

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to send military into the city to clear protesters would be illegal and unconstitutional.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Seattle's mayor says U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to send military into the city to clear protesters would be illegal and unconstitutional.

But Mayor Jenny Durkan did not say when or how authorities would remove the roughly 500 demonstrators who established a makeshift encampment in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday night (June 8).

Trump tweeted on Wednesday (June 10) that the protesters were quote "domestic terrorists," and followed up on Thursday demanding that Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee quote "take back your city now." Durkan slammed Trump's comments on Thursday (June 11).

"Unfortunately our President wants to tell a story about domestic terrorists who have a radical agenda, and are promoting a conspiracy, and fits his law & order initiatives.

It's simply not true." Activists have occupied Seattle's Capitol Hill since Monday night, when police abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say was aimed at reducing tensions.

Protesters used police barricades to section off the area, calling it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." One protester told Reuters it was quote "a unique opportunity to see how a police-free zone can be facilitated." Seattle is one of several major cities across the United States that has seen widespread protests for justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.



Related news from verified sources

Seattle mayor says it would be illegal for Trump to send military to city

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday that it would be unconstitutional and "illegal" for President...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump: 'They took over Seattle' [Video]

Trump: 'They took over Seattle'

The president says protesters took over "a big chunk" of Seattle as he defends the police.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:01Published
Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards capitol as Trump demands city be taken back [Video]

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards capitol as Trump demands city be taken back

Black Lives Matter marchers rally throughout Seattle towards the state's Capitol on Wednesday (June 10), while President Donald Trump has demanded on Twitter that the city be "taken back."

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
Seattle Police Abandon Neighborhood Following Weeks Of Protests [Video]

Seattle Police Abandon Neighborhood Following Weeks Of Protests

Elise Preston reports the death of George Floyd has sparked a war of words between Seattle's mayor and President Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published