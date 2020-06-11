Covid-19: India registers over 10,000 fresh cases in 24 hours and 396 deaths | Oneindia News

Global  

India reports nearly 11,000 cases in 24 hours, 396 deaths take toll to 8,498; Centre warns 5 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra that they may fall short of critical Covid care like ICUs and ventilators between June and August; Arizona is one of the US states that is hit badly by a surge in Covid cases after stay-at-home orders were lifted; US report on religious freedom lists anti-CAA, NRC protests and abrogation of Article 370 and more updates #Covid19 #IndiaCoronavirus #ReligiousFreedom

