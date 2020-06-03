U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville , Florida this summer.

Trump to accept Republican nomination in Florida

Trump announced last week that the Republican National Convention would be moved from North Carolina after a dispute with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper over the state's social distancing restrictions.

Trump and the RNC have insisted that the president speak to a full house.

Instead, Trump will give his acceptance speech on August 27 in in his recently adopted home state of Florida, where a top ally, Ron DeSantis, is governor.

Like North Carolina, Florida is a crucial battleground state in Trump's November election matchup against Democrat Joe Biden.

Democrats are scheduled to hold their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans have announced health and safety precautions for their respective events.