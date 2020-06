'Delhi a perfect example of how not to govern': Congress slams AAP & BJP

Congress has lashed out at the AAP and BJP over the handling of the Covid crisis in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Delhi had become a perfect example of how not to govern.

Singhvi added that the AAP and BJP was engaged in a blame game when the capital and its residents are facing a pandemic.

