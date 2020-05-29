Global  

Frail Man Takes a Knee on the Front Lines of Protest
Occurred on June 3, 2020 / Washington, DC, USA Info from Licensor: "We were startled to meet John on the front lines of BLM protest among young protesters standing proud with crutches and a sign reading BLM, three feet from police who were decorated with heavy guns and thick shields where any minute chaos could ensue.

As protesters began to kneel calling for police to join, John with no hesitation set crutches aside with trembling knees and support from protesters he kneeled and said “I believe in what Colin Kaepernick did” He knelt the entire time, around four to five minutes in 90-degree heat.

The contrast of the armed and shielded police and this elderly man kneeling on hot pavement in solidarity was chilling and a breathtaking image to witness.

When we asked why he came he said, “I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I didn't'."

