A statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph have been boarded up in preparation for London's Black Lives Matter protests this weekend.

Winston Churchill statue and the Cenotaph boarded up ahead of London's Black Lives Matter protests

Footage filmed on June 12 shows the Churchill statue completely covered by metal sheets, protecting the figure from any graffiti.

The Cenotaph in Whitehall has had its base surrounded by boards in order to stop any possible vandalism.

Officials are seen unloading metal barriers to protect the Houses of Parliament.