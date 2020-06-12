A man smashed four ATM machines in two banks to vent his frustration in southern China.

Chinese man smashes ATM machines with hammer to vent his frustration

The CCTV video, shot in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 7, shows a man with a hat and a face mask suddenly taking a hammer out to smash three ATM machines in a self-service bank.

The police caught him on June 8 and he smashed one more ATM machine in another bank on the same day.

According to a policeman named Huang Yongli, the man named Zeng did not do his work well and felt it was a shame so he smashed the ATM machines to vent his anger.

Zeng was arrested by the police in suspected of vandalism.

The video was provided by local media with permission.