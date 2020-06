Argar: UK economy needs to reopen in careful, measured way

Health Minister Ed Argar says the government needs to reopen the UK economy in a "careful, measured" way following the latest report from the ONS which shows GDP fell by a record-breaking 20.4% in April.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn