Child Labour & Covid: How the pandemic can set back decades of progress

The Covid-19 pandemic can push millions of families into poverty reversing decades of progress made against child labour, as families are forced to engage more members in work in order to simply be able to feed themselves.

Now more than ever, it is necessary for governments, employees and workers organisations to have a dialogue which is crucial to protect our children from child labour.

This is the ILO and UNICEF's message.

#ChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour