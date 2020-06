PARK, JAN CARABEO, CBS 3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS," BACK INTOYOU.THANK YOU, JAN, ALSO,BREAKING OVERNIGHT, POLICE AREINVESTIGATING AFTER A MAN ISFOUND SHOT DEAD IN A CAR, THATVICTIM FOUND ON THE 4300 BLOCKOF M STREET IN PHILADELPHIA'SJUNIATA PARK SECTION.POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS 29

Police say the victim was 29 years old.

Cody RT @AlexBoyerFox4 : NEW: Mesquite Police say a father murdered his two daughters - 17 yr old Natasha & 16 yr old Alexa Haydel Monday night -… 1 day ago