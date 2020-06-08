Precious father's day moments between silverback gorilla and baby girl

Showing some rare gorilla moments that you normally don't see between a silverback gorilla and his offspring.

Thandie is his little baby girl, she's from the Antwerp Zoo.

Here cuddling into Dad's massive foot which is nearly the same size as her.

She stays close to dad and a close-up shot showing her beautiful face.

His daughter continues to play around him while he's having a bit of a snooze.

Back at dad's leg she cuddles into him and plays with the straw.

When dad suddenly awakes, he moves her closer to his face.

There Thandie touches her dad on his face.

It's so wonderful to see the big silverback keeping calm and let his daughter play.

Thandie is definitely a daddy's girl!

Some precious moments.

Matadi gets himself a stick and Thandie grabs hold of it with her hands and feet.

Matadi watches his daughter while having a nibble on the stick.

A sweet moment when Matadi gently strokes her with his finger.

Mum Mayani is sitting next to the two and unfortunately mum decided to take Thandie away from dad, pulling her towards her and grabbing the stick as well, but after a nibble letting it drop again.

The Silverback moves and puts his legs up in the air.

Some more close-up shots and then Thandie crawls back to Daddy and she has a little wrestle with dad's huge arm, only for mum to grab her again and pulling her away from dad.

Mum wants her all to herself and who can blame her.