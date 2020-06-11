Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 hour ago Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children Kelly Clarkson is seeking joint custody of her children, after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock and she also wants to enforce her prenuptial agreement. 0

