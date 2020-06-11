Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children

Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children

Kelly Clarkson is seeking joint custody of her children, after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock and she also wants to enforce her prenuptial agreement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson's Date of Separation From Husband Brandon Blackstock Listed as 'TBD'

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock and the news was revealed on...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this

asiaonecom

AsiaOne - pls stay at home #SGUnited Kelly Clarkson files for divorce, seeking joint custody of children https://t.co/oxCVMPDEw2 https://t.co/5a6K1GY7Ms 42 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children after filing for divorce #KellyClarkson #BrandonBlackstock https://t.co/PwNejyumLr 51 minutes ago