Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children
Kelly Clarkson is seeking joint custody of her children, after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock and she also wants to enforce her prenuptial agreement.
AsiaOne - pls stay at home #SGUnited Kelly Clarkson files for divorce, seeking joint custody of children https://t.co/oxCVMPDEw2 https://t.co/5a6K1GY7Ms 42 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Kelly Clarkson seeking joint custody of children after filing for divorce
#KellyClarkson #BrandonBlackstock https://t.co/PwNejyumLr 51 minutes ago