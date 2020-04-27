The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year
Queen Elizabeth isn’t going to let the coronavirus spoil all her 94th birthday festivities!
Here’s how she plans on celebrating one of her oldest birthday traditions.
