Chrissy Teigen celebrates breast implant removal with sweet note from daughter Luna
Chrissy Teigen announced last month that she would be going under the knife to have the quarter teardrop implants taken out after years of discomfort.
Chrissy Teigen planning breast surgery to feel more comfortableChrissy Teigen is planning to reverse a boob job so she can feel more comfortable.
Luna Legend celebrates fourth birthday in lockdownChrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna was sent videos by her friends from pre-school as she celebrated her birthday in lockdown.