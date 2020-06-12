Protesters hold anti-government rallies on the Philippines Independence Day

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Philippines today (June 12) as the country marked 122 years of independence.

Crowds braved the rain inside a university campus in Quezon City in the Manila area to wave placards criticising the region's police chief.

Many were angry at the Major General Debold Sinas holding a recent birthday in which he appeared to ignore coronavirus lockdown rules, while millions have been out of work because of the restrictions.

Protesters brought platters of food, flowers, and dummy cakes along with banners and signboards that calls for free coronavirus mass testing, government accountability, and stopping the Anti-Terror Bill that they believe will curtail their freedom of speech.

Senate President Tito Sotto said he and House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano had already signed the bill and that it had been received by the office of the President last Tuesday (June 9).

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in the country to celebrate its declaration of freedom from Spain in 1898.