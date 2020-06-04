Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
The US Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. layoffs continue as another 1.5M Americans filed for unemployment last week

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS News


U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for...
CBS 2 - Published

Explainer: No one really knows how many Americans need unemployment benefits

Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

BiketheBeaker

Bike the world RT @JoeBiden: While the president was spiking the football and taking a victory lap, another 1.5 million Americans filed new unemployment c… 4 seconds ago

fatma_fetaih

Fatma fetaih RT @BernieSanders: Over the past three months of this horrific pandemic, 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment, while the ten ri… 52 seconds ago

shauningeorgia

Shaun Wong #GeneralStrike2020 #DefundPolice RT @SenSanders: Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week while President Trump takes an absurd victory lap. How pathe… 2 minutes ago

PrincessBravato

WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @cnnbrk: JUST IN: Another 1.5 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the Department of Labor reports. h… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

More than 20K unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee [Video]

More than 20K unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

More than 20,000 unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:16Published
Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work [Video]

Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work

The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus [Video]

U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for benefits last week. It’s a sign that many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published