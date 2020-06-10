Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The History of Flag Day
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
The History of Flag Day
Flag Day celebrates America's first symbol of independence from the British.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

HLomberk

Heather Lomberk RT @Mikel_Jollett: Dear Republicans, You can't call yourselves "the party of Lincoln" AND wave the Confederate flag. Love, History 8 seconds ago

delgadillo125

Rafael E. Delgadillo 🏁 RT @OdoyleCharlotte: This is the police department logo for f Gettysburg, SD. They refuse to change it bc "history", and has "nothing to do… 33 seconds ago

therealmnsnake

J zach h RT @ESPNMcGee: Filed to ESPN: The Confederate flag is finally gone at NASCAR races, I won't miss it for a second, and don’t even come at me… 1 minute ago

CoachBethany

Corey Bethany @MIZKC4LIFE @polskiokie How could anyone support this? And flying a Confederate flag is a sign of support and not a… https://t.co/HXXSaFXr7J 1 minute ago

juanmedina237

Juan Medina RT @GolicAndWingo: Nothing about banning the Confederate flag from NASCAR events takes away your First Amendment rights. @wingoz has a his… 1 minute ago

MediaKAT1912

KateLiteartha08 If he'd rather quit then acknowledge the #Racist history behind the #ConfederateFlag,then fine!Speed on out of here… https://t.co/vgYxGuA2Hw 1 minute ago

sheathcote972

[email protected] RT @TheBruceMasters: If a migrant hates the Native Culture, History, Values, Traditions, Religion, Statues and Flag why don't they Leave? -… 1 minute ago

MSmedic601

Who Knows @maddie1012 Yet they wanna change the flag to one called the STENNIS flag... you know John Stennis... one of the bi… https://t.co/B29wi5hXgp 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated [Video]

This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated

This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated June 11, 1963 Alabama Governor George Wallace finally ended his blockade of two black students into the university, located in Tuscaloosa...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
June 11th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News [Video]

June 11th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

We track some major events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. English explorer and naval officer Captain James Cook discovered the Great Barrier Reef on this day in 1770 the hard..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published
This Day in History: Benjamin Franklin Flies a Kite During Thunderstorm [Video]

This Day in History: Benjamin Franklin Flies a Kite During Thunderstorm

This Day in History: Benjamin Franklin Flies a Kite During Thunderstorm June 10, 1752 Decades before signing the Declaration of Independence, Franklin spent nearly ten years conducting electricity..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published