The History of Flag Day

Heather Lomberk RT @Mikel_Jollett: Dear Republicans,
You can't call yourselves "the party of Lincoln" AND wave the Confederate flag.
Love,
History 8 seconds ago
Rafael E. Delgadillo 🏁 RT @OdoyleCharlotte: This is the police department logo for f Gettysburg, SD.
They refuse to change it bc "history", and has "nothing to do… 33 seconds ago
J zach h RT @ESPNMcGee: Filed to ESPN: The Confederate flag is finally gone at NASCAR races, I won't miss it for a second, and don’t even come at me… 1 minute ago
Corey Bethany @MIZKC4LIFE @polskiokie How could anyone support this? And flying a Confederate flag is a sign of support and not a… https://t.co/HXXSaFXr7J 1 minute ago
Juan Medina RT @GolicAndWingo: Nothing about banning the Confederate flag from NASCAR events takes away your First Amendment rights.
@wingoz has a his… 1 minute ago
KateLiteartha08 If he'd rather quit then acknowledge the #Racist history behind the #ConfederateFlag,then fine!Speed on out of here… https://t.co/vgYxGuA2Hw 1 minute ago
[email protected] RT @TheBruceMasters: If a migrant hates the Native Culture, History, Values, Traditions, Religion, Statues and Flag why don't they Leave? -… 1 minute ago
Who Knows @maddie1012 Yet they wanna change the flag to one called the STENNIS flag... you know John Stennis... one of the bi… https://t.co/B29wi5hXgp 1 minute ago
This Day in History: University of Alabama Is DesegregatedThis Day in History:
University of Alabama
Is Desegregated June 11, 1963 Alabama Governor George Wallace
finally ended his blockade of two black students
into the university, located in Tuscaloosa...
June 11th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia NewsWe track some major events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. English explorer and naval officer Captain James Cook discovered the Great Barrier Reef on this day in 1770 the hard..
This Day in History: Benjamin Franklin Flies a Kite During ThunderstormThis Day in History: Benjamin Franklin Flies a Kite During Thunderstorm June 10, 1752 Decades before signing the Declaration of Independence, Franklin spent nearly ten years conducting electricity..