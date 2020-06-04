breonna's law appaorved

Louisville..

The metro council has passed... breonna's law...banning no knock warrants in the city.

L3: developing story white louisville metro council passes breonna's law ..

In unanimous vote according to a-b-c affiliate w-h-a-s 11..

Body cam videos will also be required to be on five minutes before and after a search.

Anyone who violates it, will be subject to disciplinary action.

Louisville's mayor says he plans to sign breonna's law as soon as it hits his desk.

The mayor suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month.

Louisville e-m-t breonna taylor..

Was killed in her apartment, during a no-knock search warrant in march.

Earlier today..

Kentucky republican u.s. senator rand paul..

Introduced the justice for breonna taylor act.

The bill is named in memory and honor of taylor..

According to paul's office..

It would require federal law enforcement officers... to provide notice of their authority and purpose... before executing a warrant, and it would require the same of any state or local law enforcement agency that receives money from the department of justice.