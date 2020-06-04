Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

breonna's law appaorved
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
breonna's law appaorved
no knock warrant banned
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Louisville..

The metro council has passed... breonna's law...banning no knock warrants in the city.

L3: developing story white louisville metro council passes breonna's law ..

In unanimous vote according to a-b-c affiliate w-h-a-s 11..

Body cam videos will also be required to be on five minutes before and after a search.

Anyone who violates it, will be subject to disciplinary action.

Louisville's mayor says he plans to sign breonna's law as soon as it hits his desk.

The mayor suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month.

Louisville e-m-t breonna taylor..

Was killed in her apartment, during a no-knock search warrant in march.

Earlier today..

Kentucky republican u.s. senator rand paul..

Introduced the justice for breonna taylor act.

The bill is named in memory and honor of taylor..

According to paul's office..

It would require federal law enforcement officers... to provide notice of their authority and purpose... before executing a warrant, and it would require the same of any state or local law enforcement agency that receives money from the department of justice.



Related news from verified sources

Breonna's Law: Louisville Metro Council votes to ban no-knock warrants

The new ordinance is called Breonna's Law, named after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor who was fatally...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News


George Floyd live updates: Seattle's 'CHAZ' still stands; Breonna's Law blocks no-knock warrants; Confederate symbolism under fire

Louisville takes action after Breonna Taylor's death. It's a week from Juneteenth. Latest news...
USATODAY.com - Published

No-Knock Warrants Banned In Louisville In Law Named For Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13 by police, who arrived at her home to serve a warrant and...
NPR - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Black Women In Fight Against Police Brutality [Video]

Remembering Black Women In Fight Against Police Brutality

Black women are disproportionately victims of police brutality, but activists say they've been left behind and erased from the mainstream fight against police violence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:24Published
Breonna's Law [Video]

Breonna's Law

Council Committee passes law

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished