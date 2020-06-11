Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials

Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials

President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Olivia Chan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 11) authorized economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees.

The executive order aims directly at those involved in investigating whether American troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "We cannot, we will not, stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court, and indeed, I have a message to many close allies around the world: your people could be next, especially those from NATO countries who fought terrorism in Afghanistan right alongside of us." In a statement, the ICC said Washington's move was the quote "latest in a series of unprecedented attacks on the court.” Netherland's Foreign Minister Stef Blok wrote on Twitter that he was "very disturbed" by the U.S. stance, saying his nation supported the ICC.

Rights activists also assailed Trump's move.

Andrea Prasow, the Washington director for Human Rights Watch, said the action quote “demonstrates contempt for the global rule of law”.

But Trump administration officials say the Hague-based tribunal threatens to infringe on U.S. national sovereignty, and accused Russia of manipulating it to serve Moscow’s ends.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by U.S. forces and the CIA.

The investigation was given a green light in March.

While the U.S. has never been a member of the court, Afghanistan is part of the ICC, though Kabul has argued that any war crimes should be prosecuted locally.

This is not the first time Trump has taken aim at the ICC.

His administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago.



Related news from verified sources

President Trump Approves Sanctions Against Some ICC Officials

President Trump Approves Sanctions Against Some ICC Officials Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump has signed an executive order to issue sanctions against some...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order

International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NPR


U.N. regrets Trump move against ICC, says court must be protected

The U.N. human rights office on Friday regretted the impact that U.S. sanctions authorised by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India




Tweets about this

BigSisTexan

BigSister RT @jadewalker: Trump signed an executive order authorizing new sanctions against prosecutors and officials of the International Criminal C… 1 minute ago

josieoutlaw20

Josie Graham🦉 Every country must be held accountable for war crimes, including the United States of America. President Trump auth… https://t.co/c3miHkYekE 1 minute ago

DiMusoke

Musoke RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case: President Donald Trump on Thursday aut… 2 minutes ago

triniwatchman

Trini Watchman RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved i… 2 minutes ago

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case: President Donald Trump on Thurs… https://t.co/nidZsKTx9u 3 minutes ago

FuckinYen

You 🖤 Yen RT @shakkazulu: Trump is a supporter of not just racists but atrocious people in general. In other words, he doesn’t want to know if war cr… 8 minutes ago

CBrabstonovich

CasimirBrabstonovich Trump authorizes sanctions against International Criminal Court - CNNPolitics. Read to the end for the punch line f… https://t.co/Wi8hvyofde 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published