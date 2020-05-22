Hotel collapses into flooded river in southern China after rainstorm

A hotel collapsed into a flooded river in southern China's Meigu County on Friday (June 12) due to a heavy rainstorm.

The dramatic video, provided by local media with permission, shows a hotel building on the side of a river tilting to one side.

In another clip, the building is showing cracks along one side before suddenly collapsing into the flooded river, sending smoke into the sky.

People inside the hotel had been evacuated before it collapsed, so no one was injured.

According to reports, the flash floods brought by the strong rainstorm washed away the foundation of the hotel building, causing it to collapse.

The value of losses in this collapse are still being calculated, reports said.