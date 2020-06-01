Global  

Woman killed on Boulder Highway | Breaking news
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Woman killed on Boulder Highway | Breaking news

Woman killed on Boulder Highway | Breaking news

A woman was killed overnight near Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

It happened just after midnight.

Police say she was crossing the highway when she was struck by a car.

She died at the scene.

Breaking news.

Tweets about this

VangelinaS4

Vangelina Salazar RT @FOX5Vegas: OVERNIGHT: A woman crossing the street was hit by a vehicle and killed in the east Las Vegas Valley. https://t.co/HgWmI3Hc13 3 days ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 A woman is dead after she was hit by a car early this morning in the east Las Vegas valley. https://t.co/pJ4ELiLndl 3 days ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas OVERNIGHT: A woman crossing the street was hit by a vehicle and killed in the east Las Vegas Valley. https://t.co/HgWmI3Hc13 3 days ago


