Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home

Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home

Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Three controversial monuments in Surrey that campaigners want removed as Black Lives Matters protests continue

Three controversial monuments in Surrey that campaigners want removed as Black Lives Matters protests continue Black Lives Matter protesters tore down slave trader Edward Colston's statue, and a statue of...
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser - Published

Protesters pull down British slaver’s statue in Bristol

Protesters pull down British slaver’s statue in Bristol Amina Taylor PRESS TV, London The waterways of Bristol are the new home of the statue of Edward...
WorldNews - Published

George Floyd death: UK protesters declare war on monuments with slavery links

George Floyd death: UK protesters declare war on monuments with slavery links Black Lives Matter supporters have drawn up a "hit list" of dozens of statues after Sadiq Khan, the...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

likeabun

𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕠𝕟 ⚡ RT @ajplus: Statues in London of Winston Churchill and people linked to slavery are being boarded up ahead of anti-racism protests this wee… 2 minutes ago

Nina17288495

Nina #FightBack RT @Chinn888: Now that the Overlord Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has boarded up our historic statues here in London turning the worlds number… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UK hospital to remove statue of Thomas Guy due to slavery links [Video]

UK hospital to remove statue of Thomas Guy due to slavery links

A statue of Thomas Guy has been removed from public view after the Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital announced plans to remove it in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Footage filmed on June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published
Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past [Video]

Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past

Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station [Video]

Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station

Protesters chant "these racist cops have got to go" in downtown Minneapolis across from a barricaded police station on Thursday (June 11). The filmer told Newsflare: "The mood was tired, but..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:26Published