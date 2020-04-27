Global  

Judge grants extension to Jaime King's restraining order against estranged husband
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s
Judge grants extension to Jaime King's restraining order against estranged husband

Judge grants extension to Jaime King's restraining order against estranged husband

Jaime King has been granted an extension to her temporary domestic violence restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman.

