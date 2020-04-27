Judge grants extension to Jaime King's restraining order against estranged husband

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe must vacate G.W. Zoo after judge grants Carole Baskin control of property



Tampa Bay animal activist Carole Baskin is on the verge of taking full control of the infamous Oklahoma zoo, according to a court order. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Pritzker Furious After Judge Grants Request To Halt Stay-At-Home Order Extension



Late Monday, a southern Illinois judge granted a Republican state lawmaker’s request to end a 30-day extension of the stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus. CBS 2 Investigator Megan.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:23 Published on April 28, 2020