Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates scheme to curb child labour

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana', a scheme to educate child labourers in the state.

The scheme's launch coincides with the 'Worldย Day Against Child Labour'.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the scheme would help children who are forced to work as labourers due to compelling circumstances in the family.

