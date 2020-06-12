This Vietnamese village grows GIANT winter melons weighing up to 80 kilograms

Mỹ Thọ Commune in Binh Dinh Province is famous for its giant winter melons, weighing between around 50 to 80 kilograms.

Mỹ Thọ Commune in Binh Dinh Province is famous for its giant winter melons, weighing between around 50 to 80 kilograms. Planted in November and harvested in April the following year, footage from April 20 shows a garden of cylindrical fruit with a dark green shell.

The farmers say they avoid any plant growth stimulant and attribute the enormous produce to their soil and climate.

Every year this village welcomes tourists, however, according to local media, the fruit has low commercial value and little profit.