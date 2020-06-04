Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:40s - Published
80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020

80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organisers have confirmed that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year's rearranged Games.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RESENDING WITH UPDATED SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: TOKYO 2020 EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING, NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOKYO 2020 CEO, TOSHIRO MUTO, FILE FOOTAGE OF TOKYO 2020 VENUES, MAIN PRESS CENTRE AND ATHLETES' VILLAGE SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (JUNE 12, 2020) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF TOKYO 2020 CEO TOSHIRO MUTO SPEAKING TO ANOTHER OFFICIAL BEFORE TOKYO 2020 EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING STARTS 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 CEO, TOSHIRO MUTO, SAYING: (OFFICIAL TRANSLATION) "We are hoping to use the same venues for the same sports next year.

Adjustments still remain, but we are able to use 80% of the facilities that were originally supposed to be used last year, they can be used again." TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - DECEMBER 15, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

RINGS OUTSIDE NATIONAL STADIUM 4.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF NATIONAL STADIUM 5.

VARIOUS INTERIORS OF NATIONAL STADIUM TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - MARCH 26, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

VARIOUS OF TOKYO BIG SIGHT, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO HOST THE INTERNATIONAL BROADCAST CENTRE (IBC) AND THE MAIN PRESS CENTRE (MPC) AT TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS TOKYO, JAPAN (JUNE 12, 2020) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL) 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 CEO, TOSHIRO MUTO, SAYING: (OFFICIAL TRANSLATION) "Regarding Tokyo Big Sight, to be used as the IBC and MPC, it is also Tokyo-owned but many reservations have already been made by other users for next year.

Therefore, we are working together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in coordinating the schedule." TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - MARCH 26, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

VARIOUS OF ATHLETES' VILLAGE UNDER CONSTRUCTION TOKYO, JAPAN (JUNE 12, 2020) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL) 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 CEO, TOSHIRO MUTO, SAYING: (OFFICIAL TRANSLATION) "For Tokyo, the Athletes' Village is not a competition venue but it is a very important facility for the Games.

I would like to mention that this facility is still under negotiation." TOKYO, JAPAN (JUNE 12, 2020) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL) 10.

TOKYO 2020 EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING STARTS 11.

JAPANESE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT YASUHIRO YAMASHITA ARRIVING 12.

YAMASHITA WEARING MASK 13.

VARIOUS OF YAMASHITA SPEAKING TO ANOTHER OFFICIAL 14.

TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT YOSHIRO MORI ARRIVING 15.

MORI TAKING OFF MASK AND SPEAKING TO ANOTHER OFFICIAL 16.

MORI SPEAKING TO OFFICIAL 17.

MORI GREETING YAMASHITA WITH ELBOW BUMP 18.

EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING STARTING 19.

MORI MAKING OPENING REMARKS 20.

EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING UNDERWAY STORY: Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday (June 12) that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year's rearranged Games.

In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included.

The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021.

In March, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, organisers have battled against an array of problems stemming from the postponement, including rising costs, athlete safety and securing the venues.

On Friday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto announced that the majority of venues had been secured.

"We are hoping to use the same venues for the same sports next year," he said.

"Adjustments still remain, but we are able to use 80% of the facilities that were originally supposed to be used last year, they can be used again." Muto didn't disclose all the venues where negotiations continue but did mention that the Athlete's Village and Tokyo Big Sight, the planned media centre, were yet to be fully secured.

The Athletes' Village promises to be the most complicated venue to lock down as many of the apartments in the newly-built complex have already been sold to private buyers for use after the Games.

TMG are negotiating with the 11 construction companies involved in the village's build and sale.

(Production: Jack Tarrant)



Related news from verified sources

80% of venues secured for next year's Games: Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto

Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday that 80% of the venues required to run a successful...
Reuters - Published

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan to explore ‘simplified’ Games: Tokyo governor

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan to explore ‘simplified’ Games: Tokyo governor Reuters, TOKYO Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday said that it might be necessary to a stage a...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

alkassdigital

Alkass Digital As many as 80% of venues secured for next year's Games: Tokyo 2020 @Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics Read more: https://t.co/ka2jawk57t 8 minutes ago

vcandelarios

venessacandelarios 80% of venues secured for next year’s Tokyo Games: Organisers | Tokyo Olympics News – Times of India https://t.co/EYb541egWt 16 minutes ago

covideosnews

Covideosnews As many as 80% of venues secured for next year’s Games: Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/g64fyTRdvD https://t.co/cJno98U0QA 37 minutes ago

pedrocantue

Pedro Cantu Elizondo RT @ReutersBiz: As many as 80% of venues secured for next year's Games: Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/0bgm7D7wFW https://t.co/XrpTio4EdG 48 minutes ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports About 80% of the facilities needed for next year’s postponed Tokyo #Olympics have been lined up, the president of t… https://t.co/8WDrBEotYo 1 hour ago

AlmaAvandonada

Andrés RT @NewsHour: About 80% of the facilities needed for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics have been lined up, the president of the organizi… 1 hour ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour About 80% of the facilities needed for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics have been lined up, the president of th… https://t.co/rt2lLiBORU 1 hour ago

Sport_DT

Dhaka Tribune Sports @Olympics: 80% of venues secured for next year's Games https://t.co/J4mw3XqlQs 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tokyo 2020 boss say Games will be simplified [Video]

Tokyo 2020 boss say Games will be simplified

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendor," but will be simplified. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified - Tokyo 2020 [Video]

Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified - Tokyo 2020

Tokyo officials say the Games will be simplified

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:53Published
New Olympics date still unconfirmed: Kyodo News [Video]

New Olympics date still unconfirmed: Kyodo News

A Tokyo 2020 executive board member says they will need to monitor the global health situation until next spring to decide whether to hold the Summer Olympics next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published