Brave elderly Chinese man trips suspect fleeing from police
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
An elderly man tripped up a suspect fleeing the police in eastern China.
An elderly man tripped up a suspect fleeing the police in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on June 8, shows a quick-thinking elderly man tripping up a suspect in a white shirt who was being chased by police officers in a market.

According to reports, two men were suspected of spending counterfeit cash in a shop and the police happened to bump into them after arriving on site.

The two men then ran away quickly.

The old man named Pang was reportedly a tourist visiting the city.

Thanks to him, one suspect in a white shirt was arrested and police found counterfeit cash in his purse.

The other man in a black shirt was being searched.

The video was provided by local media with permission.





