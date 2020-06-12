Ibbi's Q Food Truck | Taste and See Tampa Bay
You can't go wrong with BBQ from Ibbi's Q!
Enjoy all of your barbecue favorites—ribs, pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw—with a nontraditional twist.
Shiso Crispy Food Truck | Taste and See Tampa BayThis Japanese fusion food truck takes it to a whole new level. Shiso Crispy serves up bao buns, hand-made gyozas and their signature dish, Dirty Rice.
The Shred 813 Food Truck | Taste and See Tampa BayIf you enjoy all things shredded meat, this is the spot for you. Try burgers, sandwiches, gyro fries and so much more at this Tampa Bay food truck.
Take the ferry from Ft. DeSoto Park to Shell Key | Taste and See Tampa BayExplore Fort DeSoto Park and ride the ferry to Shell Key for the ultimate beach day!