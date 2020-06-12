Global  

Ibbi's Q Food Truck | Taste and See Tampa Bay
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:12s
You can't go wrong with BBQ from Ibbi's Q!

Enjoy all of your barbecue favorites—ribs, pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw—with a nontraditional twist.

