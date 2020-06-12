Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

After hot conditions midweek, expect cloudy skies and unseasonably cool conditions on Friday, extending through the weekend.

Highs along the coast will be in the low 60s, inland highs will reach the mid-70s.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(6/12/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Weather Forecast - June 12, 2020 [Video]

Friday Weather Forecast - June 12, 2020

Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:02Published
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For June 12 [Video]

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For June 12

Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published
Lelan's morning forecast: Friday, June 12, 2020 [Video]

Lelan's morning forecast: Friday, June 12, 2020

Lelan Statom's morning forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:07Published