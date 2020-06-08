This Week in Gaming: PS5, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG and more!
A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news, don't worry!
We've got your back.
Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week.
Gaming Industry Update: League of Legends, PS5 reveal and more!From League of Legends getting some exciting new updates to finding out when the PlayStation 5 is going to be revealed, this week has been jam-packed with gaming news.
A number of gaming delays, PUBG ranked mode, Battlefield V's final update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 5 June 2020This week, we talk about: - delays with Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 & Warzone Season 4 - PlayStation 5's gameplay announcement delay - PUBG's new ranked mode - Battlefield V's latest and final update..
Esports News to Start the Week: Uzi, Smite, LoL champs and more!The esports industry is bigger than ever, so it can be hard to stay up-to-date about everything that’s happening. But don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve got your esports news roundup of the week!