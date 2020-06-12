Cooper Tire looks to fill multiple positions

Cooper Tire is looking to fill nearly 100 jobs in the next few months.

You can apply... yes that's right im here at the bancorp south arena at the north hall where today coopertires is looking to fill 90 positions with those here locally looking for a job... "we know it's a lot of people out there looking for job, coopertires is hiring."

Hr manager greg hinton said today's event is partially to help those in the community who lost a job during the corona virus pandemic... "we are growing and expanding and we have opportunities and we want to pull the best employees... mutiple people applied today for on the spot job interviews... however hinton said if you missed the event today there is another chance to apply... "you can come again in two weeks to the bancorp south center."

Hinton said you can also fill out an application online..

He said they are looking to have the positions filled in the next three months... erin wilson wtva